England had themselves the lead in the 71st minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Poland, thanks to some sheer inspiration from Harry Kane.

The England captain picked up the ball 45 yards out after Kyle Walker played it into his path, the Spurs talisman was left in acres of space and duly punished Poland for their blatant disregard.

Kane looked up and fired the ball towards goal with a knuckleball-type strike, with the spin on the hit taking it away from Jan Bednarek and curving it away from Wojciech Szczesny’s reach.

Pictures from ITV and TVP Sport.

Kane remains as reliable as ever for the England national team when it comes to providing the goods in qualifying matches.