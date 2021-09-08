Poland found themselves a breakthrough in the 91st minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier against England, as the Eagles ended up catching out a Three Lions side with their backs against the wall.

After a long-range shot was blocked, the ball was spilled into the path of Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich superstar proved his quality extends way beyond his finishing as he floated a tidy ball in.

Damian Szymanski was in front of Luke Shaw and had the momentum with his run, leaving the substitute to tower above the Manchester United man to head the ball into the back of the net.

Tonight marks the first bit of points that the Three Lions have dropped in their World Cup qualifying campaign, what questions need to be asked of Gareth Southgate after the late fall?