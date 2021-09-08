In the 31st minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier between Kosovo and Spain, La Furia Roja were handed the lead after a silky team move was capped off by West Ham star Pablo Fornals.

The ball was drilled forward from the Spain midfield, being flicked on to Alvaro Morata, who laid it off towards Fornals.

The West Ham attacking midfielder span away from his defender before drilling the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful left-footed strike.

It was a clinical finish on the turn to open Fornals’ account for Spain on his fourth cap for his nation. The Hammers ace returned to the national team setup after a red-hot start to the Premier League season.

See More: West Ham squad left disgruntled by Kurt Zouma transfer detail

Fornals goal for Spain against Kosovo pic.twitter.com/XblVRyf3UL — Live News For All (@LiveNewsForAll_) September 8, 2021

Pictures from 1 and Look Sport.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham squad left disgruntled by Kurt Zouma transfer detail Chelsea held talks with key star over contract extension a month ago as top clubs have enquired about ace Chelsea forward earmarked as potential top target for Bayern Munich

Fornals has finally found his groove for the Hammers and now Spain, the 25-year-old is really starting to deliver on the massive transfer fee that brought him to the Premier League.