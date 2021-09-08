West Ham United coach Stuart Pearce has told Jesse Lingard he is ‘too good’ to be playing a bit-part role for Manchester United.

Lingard made a huge impact at West Ham last season after joining on loan in the second half of the season, scoring nine times and assisting five.

And ahead of this season, the attacking midfielder was linked with a permanent switch to the Hammers, but it never materialised.

Lingard returned to Old Trafford and decided to stay and fight for his place, while West Ham prioritised other avenues as a result.

That doesn’t mean interest is dead, however, and ahead of the January transfer window, when Lingard will likely reassess his options, West Ham coach Pearce has sent a clear message to the England international.

“He has missed the opportunity to leave United in this transfer window,” Pearce told TalkSPORT.

“He can reassess his situation come January once again and decide whether there is an opportunity to move clubs or whatever. He holds the cards. The most important thing for him at the moment is his football.

