The Sun have sensationally claimed that the West Ham squad have been left unhappy at the fact that Kurt Zouma is now the club’s highest earner, in a rumour shared by the Mirror.

It’s reported that Zouma’s pay packet ‘has not gone down particularly well with his new teammates’ in a bizarre story that the Sun have now removed any trace to.

The future of Declan Rice has also been tied to the unfounded discontent apparently caused by Zouma, as it’s added that the defensive midfielder does not wish to sign a new deal.

Rice has attracted the interest of Manchester United and former club Chelsea as West Ham are willing to make the England international their top earner.

See More: West Ham coach sends clear message to Jesse Lingard after missed transfer opportunity

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea held talks with key star over contract extension a month ago as top clubs have enquired about ace Chelsea forward earmarked as potential top target for Bayern Munich Turkish giants keen on deadline day loan swoop for Spurs defender

A trawl through social media shows that the West Ham supporters have not been sold on this Zouma news, which is nice to see as the centre-back’s name was at risk of being tarnished before he even played for the Hammers.