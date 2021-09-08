West Ham squad left disgruntled by Kurt Zouma transfer detail

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

The Sun have sensationally claimed that the West Ham squad have been left unhappy at the fact that Kurt Zouma is now the club’s highest earner, in a rumour shared by the Mirror.

It’s reported that Zouma’s pay packet ‘has not gone down particularly well with his new teammates’ in a bizarre story that the Sun have now removed any trace to.

The future of Declan Rice has also been tied to the unfounded discontent apparently caused by Zouma, as it’s added that the defensive midfielder does not wish to sign a new deal.

Rice has attracted the interest of Manchester United and former club Chelsea as West Ham are willing to make the England international their top earner.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 10: Kurt Zouma of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on April 10, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed. Crystal Palace v Chelsea – Premier League Copyright: xSebastianxFrejx

A trawl through social media shows that the West Ham supporters have not been sold on this Zouma news, which is nice to see as the centre-back’s name was at risk of being tarnished before he even played for the Hammers.

