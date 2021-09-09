Mikel Arteta will have some more players to call on ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League tie against relegation candidates Norwich on Saturday, with the club reporting that four stars are available again.

In their latest team news update, Arsenal have confirmed that Thomas Partey, Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White are all back in full training and available, having been on the sidelines.

Partey and Nketiah were both out with injuries to their right ankles, Gabriel was sidelined with a knee issue and big-money signing Ben White has missed the last three after testing positive for Covid-19.

The return of Partey couldn’t have come at a better time for the Gunners, Arteta needs help in midfield with Mohamed Elneny now injured and Granit Xhaka being suspended for three matches.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Arteta recalls White after the youngster’s disappointing debut against Brentford, but he’ll also be battling with Gabriel for a spot in the shaky defensive line.

Nketiah seems the most likely of the quartet to see minimal action now he’s available again, due to the 22-year-old’s position in the striker pecking order.

Nketiah was already understandably behind superstar duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but now has to contend with fellow academy graduate Folarin Balogun for a spot up top.