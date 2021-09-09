“Our doors are always open” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends message to Jack Wilshere

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a clear message to former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere as he struggles to find a club.

The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his career, meaning he’s never really been able to fulfil the enormous potential he showed as a youngster.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Wilshere, who recently told The Athletic that he was currently without a club and lacking offers from anywhere.

Wilshere also admitted in that interview that he regretted leaving the Emirates Stadium when he did, and it seems Arteta hasn’t completely ruled out helping the former England international out in some way.

The Spanish tactician supposedly told his press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, that Arsenal’s doors were open to Wilshere, though it’s not that clear if he’s offering the player the chance to train with the club or just sending a message of support and making it clear he can come to him for advice.

When asked about Wilshere, he said: “He is someone that I know who I shared the dressing room with, who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open.”