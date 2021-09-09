Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about how Sir Alex Ferguson would have reacted if Cristiano Ronaldo had ended up at the Manchester City this summer.

The Portugal international sealed a stunning return to Man Utd after 12 years away from Old Trafford, and Red Devils fans will be eagerly waiting to see if he can make his second debut for the club this weekend.

However, despite the hype surrounding Ronaldo’s United return now, it briefly looked like the 36-year-old could taint his legacy by joining bitter rivals City.

Just see the video below as Kaveh Solhekol spoke about some sources saying very confidently that Ronaldo’s move to City was more or less a done deal…

? "Two people I've spoken to have basically told me it's done, he's going to Man City, but we can not report that officially." [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/w2RxG4wlnu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 26, 2021

It wasn’t long after that that Ronaldo ended up back at United instead, and Berbatov has now admitted it’s probably for the best that we didn’t see how legendary former manager Ferguson would have reacted to that controversial move.

“Luckily, we will never have to find out,” Berbatov told the Daily Mirror.

“But if it is true that Sir Alex gave him a call to speak with him to find out whether he was going to City then we see the outcome of that phone call.

“And, probably, if we are judging by that phone call, there was truth that City were interested in him and Alex Ferguson took it upon himself to intervene.

“That shows that maybe he wouldn’t have taken it lightly, him going there.”