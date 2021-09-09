Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who is valued at around €20million.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not quite been at his best for Man Utd for a while now, and it might be that the club would be prepared to let him move on if a good enough offer came in.

According to Todo Fichajes, €20m might do the trick, and PSG are considering signing De Gea if Keylor Navas ends up leaving the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants already signed a top class ‘keeper this summer when they brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer from AC Milan, but they could do with another quality option if Navas ends up moving on.

De Gea remains an experienced winner at the highest level so could be worth investing in for PSG if they want to ensure they have a strong squad as well as an undoubtedly star-studded starting XI.

Many Red Devils fans would surely be disappointed to see a club legend like De Gea leaving, however, after so many years of great service at Old Trafford.

Still, with the promising young Dean Henderson coming through, it might be time for De Gea to give up his number one spot and play out the rest of his career elsewhere.