Derby County face initial deduction of nine points as EFL and club continue to discuss agreed sanction

Derby County FC
Posted by

John Percy of the Telegraph has shared an update on the situation between Derby County and the EFL, as the governing body look to impose a points deduction on the east Midlands outfit.

Percy reports that talks are ongoing between the parties regarding an ‘agreed sanction’ for Derby’s financial breaches, with it claimed that both are finally working to find a resolution as soon as possible.

It’s added that EFL are considering handing out an initial points deduction of nine points, with a further three suspended, as Derby are now left to find a compromise or fight the case further.

The Rams have had one charge from the Football League dropped, issues over an apparent late payment to Arsenal over the Krystian Bielik transfer have now been sorted out.

It would be very harsh to see the hard work of Wayne Rooney and a threadbare Derby squad, who’ve shown brilliant resilience so far this season, undone by the actions of the hierarchy.

See More: Video: Kamil Glik pinches Kyle Walker and tussle leaves Harry Maguire enraged in England vs Poland melee 

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal signing available to debut for the Gunners after work permit is approved
Newcastle United were in for this striker before another Premier League side completed deadline day transfer
West Ham planning to drop long-term starter soon in favour of new signing

The Rams sit 15th in the Championship table, having won once, lost once and proving to be difficult to beat despite expectations with three draws.

The Derbyshire Telegraph add that the Rams were initially cleared of breaching spending rules in early 2020, but the EFL challenged the decision, leading to a £100,000 fine for the club this summer.

More Stories Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.