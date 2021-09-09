John Percy of the Telegraph has shared an update on the situation between Derby County and the EFL, as the governing body look to impose a points deduction on the east Midlands outfit.

Percy reports that talks are ongoing between the parties regarding an ‘agreed sanction’ for Derby’s financial breaches, with it claimed that both are finally working to find a resolution as soon as possible.

It’s added that EFL are considering handing out an initial points deduction of nine points, with a further three suspended, as Derby are now left to find a compromise or fight the case further.

The Rams have had one charge from the Football League dropped, issues over an apparent late payment to Arsenal over the Krystian Bielik transfer have now been sorted out.

It would be very harsh to see the hard work of Wayne Rooney and a threadbare Derby squad, who’ve shown brilliant resilience so far this season, undone by the actions of the hierarchy.

Fifth EFL charge – now dropped – was over a late payment to Arsenal on the Krystian Bielik transfer, which has now been resolved for this month. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 8, 2021

Wish Twitter had an edit function.. but just for clarity the possible points deduction which has been mooted is -9 plus -3 suspended. Derby will either try and agree a compromise or fight it. Re: “how do Derby get to agree their punishment” it’s Reg. 85 in the EFL rule book — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 8, 2021

The Rams sit 15th in the Championship table, having won once, lost once and proving to be difficult to beat despite expectations with three draws.

The Derbyshire Telegraph add that the Rams were initially cleared of breaching spending rules in early 2020, but the EFL challenged the decision, leading to a £100,000 fine for the club this summer.