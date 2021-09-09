Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick the leaves that Marcus Rashford could benefit from being slightly more out of the spotlight at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils have had a busy summer in the transfer market, bringing in two big names in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho up front, which might mean Rashford is no longer guaranteed a regular starting place.

The England international is currently out injured, but Chadwick actually thinks this little break might serve the 23-year-old well after playing so much football so early on in his career.

Rashford notably broke through for Man Utd as a real wonderkid back in the 2015/16 season, but some might question if he’s really developed as might have been expected.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick said he remains optimistic that Rashford can have a big season and might actually benefit from not having as much pressure to be one of the main men up front for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“Everyone’s under pressure at the top clubs, you’ve got to go in there and perform,” Chadwick said.

“I think Marcus Rashford came in out of nowhere really, and took his opportunity when there were those injuries, and he’s stayed in the squad from such a young age. People forget how much football he’s had under his belt at 23 years of age.

“He’s done a lot of great things on the pitch and is also becoming a bit of a national treasure for what he’s done off the pitch as well.

“He’s been moved into a wider position and that probably seems like his long-term position now. The goals aren’t as easy to come by from there, but he’s consistently in double figures – it’s good for a wide man to be getting those kinds of numbers.

“He’s played a lot of football, never really had many injuries, so this is an opportunity in a way for him to have a bit of a break.

“Who knows? Maybe the extra options up front can take the pressure off him a bit and he can come back and really hit the ground running.”