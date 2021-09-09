Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Fulham and England wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder looks an outstanding prospect after impressing at Craven Cottage, and it seems he could soon earn himself a big move away.

Real Madrid are keen on Carvalho, as well as a number of top ten clubs in the Premier League, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen where Carvalho might end up next, but Fulham will surely be eager to keep hold of the youngster for as long as possible as they try to get back into the Premier League.

Carvalho was born in Portugal, but has represented England at youth level, so could be one to watch for the national team in the near future.

Real Madrid tend to go after big-name ‘Galactico’ signings, but they could do well to change their policy here and sign a big prospect for the future instead.