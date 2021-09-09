“It is better not to talk about assumptions” – Colombia national team manager comments on the possible return of Everton’s James Rodríguez

Colombia has struggled to find goals in their last two FIFA World Cup matches, scoring only two goals, but luckily for the Colombian national team, they’ve been able to walk away with two draws.

Manager Reinaldo Rueda spoke at a press conference, where the ongoing hot topic question over the future of James Rodríguez. AS relayed the comments made by the Colombian tactician, who didn’t rule out calling up the 30-year-old.

Rueda stated that Rodríguez has a leading role and remains in a competitive league, which he considers when putting together his list for call ups.

“I did not know that version, that possibility. It is better not to talk about assumptions. What we all want is for James to play, hopefully in a competitive league, that he continues to demand and make it grow. But the most important thing is that he plays, which is what he wants to be happy and to get it back for the National Team,” Rueda said.

The Everton midfielder has not been in the national team since November 17, 2020, when Colombia lost 6-1 to Ecuador in Quito. However, Rueda has always stressed that the doors are open for the return of Rodríguez, who, despite being fit, didn’t play for the national team in the Copa America.

“Everything is going to go through what his present means, to the extent that James can play,” Rueda said.

Colombia will face Chile Thursday, and then in their October World Cup Qualifying fixtures, they’ll face Uruguay, Brazil, and Ecuador.