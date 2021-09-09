Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has appeared in court over allegations of assault against his former partner dating back to 2018.

The Germany international left Bayern for a transfer to Lyon this summer, but had to be back in Munich today to attend court, as pictured above.

Boateng wore a dark blue suit and arrived in court alongside his lawyer Kai Walden as he denied the allegations against him from his ex-girlfriend.

A report from the Daily Star explains that other witnesses will be called upon to provide evidence on this case, with Boateng potentially facing a fine, or even five years in jail, depending on the findings.

It has been alleged that Boateng had insulted former partner, referred to as Sherin S, as well as hitting her and pulling her hair.

The 33-year-old’s version of events is different, however, claiming that an argument led to him pushing her away when she supposedly became aggressive towards him.

A verdict could be reached soon, and it will be intriguing to see how this unfolds and effects the rest of Boateng’s career.