Former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng appears in court over assault allegations

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has appeared in court over allegations of assault against his former partner dating back to 2018.

The Germany international left Bayern for a transfer to Lyon this summer, but had to be back in Munich today to attend court, as pictured above.

Boateng wore a dark blue suit and arrived in court alongside his lawyer Kai Walden as he denied the allegations against him from his ex-girlfriend.

A report from the Daily Star explains that other witnesses will be called upon to provide evidence on this case, with Boateng potentially facing a fine, or even five years in jail, depending on the findings.

More Stories / Latest News
“Our doors are always open” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends message to Jack Wilshere
PSG consider transfer swoop for €20m-rated Manchester United star
Real Madrid already preparing January transfer announcement of elite forward on €30m-per-season contract

It has been alleged that Boateng had insulted former partner, referred to as Sherin S, as well as hitting her and pulling her hair.

The 33-year-old’s version of events is different, however, claiming that an argument led to him pushing her away when she supposedly became aggressive towards him.

A verdict could be reached soon, and it will be intriguing to see how this unfolds and effects the rest of Boateng’s career.

More Stories Jerome Boateng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.