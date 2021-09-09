Liverpool are reportedly interested in a January transfer window deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie after it emerged that the Ivory Coast international rejected the Serie A club’s latest offer of a new contract.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and other top clubs in recent times, with Chelsea and Arsenal also known to be keen on luring him to the Premier League in the near future.

It might be that English clubs will wait until next summer when Kessie is a free agent, but Liverpool could really do with a new signing in midfield as soon as possible, so might try getting a deal done on the cheap this January.

Jurgen Klopp lost Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, and Kessie could be an ideal replacement, but reports in Italy claim the Reds might have to allow Thiago Alcantara to move to the San Siro as part of the deal.

The Spain international hasn’t really got going in his time at Anfield so far, so it might be tempting for Liverpool to use him as bait to land Kessie, who might be a better option.

Many LFC fans will be disappointed that Thiago hasn’t been able to show his best form in his time in England, but this could end up being smart business by the Merseyside giants to land a top player ahead of their rivals.