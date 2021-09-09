Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that a ‘meeting’ is scheduled with the agents of Ousmane Dembele as the Catalan outfit look to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract.

Dembele has just been handed the No.7 shirt by Barcelona, inheriting it from compatriot Antoine Griezmann, who has just left for a return to Atletico Madrid.

Laporta has insisted that relations are ‘very good’ with Dembele, which will be crucial as the La Liga powerhouses look to avoid losing the 24-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Sport also share some additional comments that Laporta made at the press conference, stating a ‘plan’ is in place to ensure the ‘bad moments’ do not crop up for the tricky winger at Barcelona again.

With the Spanish outlet reiterating that Dembele would be free to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs in January, the Blaugrana don’t have a lot of time to renew the services of a player who is currently injured.

See More: Liverpool to battle Barcelona and Bayern Munich for signature of German starlet

Barça president Joan Laporta: “A meeting is scheduled with Ousmane Dembele agents. Relations are very good and he knows that we want him to stay at the club. He likes the #7 & has told me that he wants to play again and defend the Barça shirt”. ??? #FCB @ReshadRahman_ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2021

Laporta is confident that Dembele will not endure struggles at the Camp Nou anymore:

“With everyone’s work we will ensure that this player, who has a great quality, we are going to ensure that he plays and that he plays often.”

“And that the bad moments do not happen again. There is a plan of the club so that Ousmane shows his talent and quality.”

More Stories / Latest News Former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng appears in court over assault allegations “Our doors are always open” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends message to Jack Wilshere PSG consider transfer swoop for €20m-rated Manchester United star

Sport add that Dembele is still expected to be sidelined for two months with the injury he suffered whilst away with France for the Euros.

The France international has shown his quality at times, but has been unable to truly live up to the expectations of the €147m deal that brought him to the club, per the Guardian, due to a string of injury troubles.

Dembele made the kind of impact that fans have been longing for last season, scoring 11 times and contributing five assists as he made 44 appearances – the highest since he arrived at the club.

Considering his age and world-class quality, Dembele is someone that the cash-strapped side simply cannot afford to lose on a free transfer.