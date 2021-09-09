Video: Robert Lewandowski’s brilliant response to Poland fans booing England players for taking a knee

Robert Lewandowski showed his class by pointing to the ‘Respect’ logo on his shirt in response to Poland fans booing England’s players for taking a knee at the start of last night’s game.

England and Poland played out a 1-1 draw in Warsaw, but there was some drama before the match even kicked off as England players once again faced some hostility for their gesture against racism and other forms of discrimination.

Lewandowski didn’t look too impressed to see the home crowd booing England for taking a knee, and seemed to call for respect from the fans by clearly pointing to the logo on his sleeve, as seen in the video clip below…

Respect ? @lewy_official The Poland captain pointed to the 'respect' badge on his shirt after some fans appeared to boo the @England team taking the knee #ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/1YUex6DCul — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 8, 2021

Fair play to England for continuing to do this despite so much criticism even from some politicians here in the UK during Euro 2020 this summer.

As the disgraceful treatment of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shows, we still have serious issues with racism and it’s important to raise awareness in any way possible.