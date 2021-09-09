Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in case they don’t manage to land Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

According to AS, Haaland is among Real’s top targets, but Lewandowski is also an alternative for the Spanish giants as they draw up a lit of big names they want to bring to the Bernabeu next summer.

Haaland has also been strongly linked with Manchester United by ESPN in recent times, and one imagines there’ll be a whole host of other top clubs in for the prolific young Norway international.

That could make it hard for Madrid to get their man, but Lewandowski is another superb goal-scorer who’d be a great Galactico signing for Los Blancos.

The Poland international has had a remarkable career at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League in 2019/20 and showing himself to be one of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers for much of the last decade.

United would no doubt be thrilled to land an exciting young talent like Haaland, but Lewandowski is more than an acceptable Plan B for Real Madrid.

AS add that Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba is also on Real’s radar as he nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford.