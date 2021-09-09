Real Madrid already preparing January transfer announcement of elite forward on €30m-per-season contract

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to announce a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this January.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at PSG, so can in theory agree a deal with a new club for next season from January 1st onwards.

According to Todo Fichajes, it seems Real are preparing to strike a deal with Mbappe for next season that they will make official in the middle of this campaign.

The report states that Mbappe is expected to sign a contract worth €30million a season upon moving to the Bernabeu in what would be one of the biggest transfer stories for some time.

The 22-year-old would be the archetypal ‘Galactico’ signing that Madrid president Florentino Perez has a history of delivering, and it could finally help Los Blancos bring in the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sky Sports reported on PSG rejecting offers from Real for Mbappe during the summer, but his contract situation means they might not be able to hold on to him for much longer.

If Mbappe does leave on a free, it could look rather silly of the Ligue 1 giants to reject such big money for the forward when they did.