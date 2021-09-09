Newcastle United were reportedly one of the sides that were looking at Odsonne Edouard before the 23-year-old earned his Premier League wish with a transfer to Crystal Palace on Deadline Day.

Graeme Bailey reports that the Magpies, Everton, Arsenal and Leicester were all in the frame to land Edouard before the Eagles managed to strike a deal for Patrick Vieira’s fellow countryman.

Sky Sports report that Palace parted with an initial fee of £14m to take Edouard from Celtic, in a deal that could be worth £18.5m and sees the Frenchman handed a contract worth £70,000-a-week.

Newcastle call on Callum Wilson as their starting striker right now, with Joelinton a substitute forward for the Magpies right now, whilst Dwight Gayle still struggles to get a look in.

Steve Bruce did bolster his forward options with the loan addition of South American prospect Santiago Munoz, but Edouard is much more established due to his prolific spell with Celtic.