The media officer and team manager for Poland has denied allegations that Kamil Glik racially abused Kyle Walker during the draw against England last night, according to the Guardian.

The Guardian report that England lodged a complaint, alleging that Walker was racially abused by Glik, with Jakub Kwiatkowski (Poland’s spokesperson) stating that they ‘deny allegations of wrongdoing’.

Glik and Walker were involved in a tussle that eventually spilled out into a melee between the two teams, the Poland defender was seen pinching Walker in the throat, before tempers flared up soon after.

The former Monaco defender continued to clash with Manchester City star Walker as a free-kick came in, and Harry Maguire soon took offence to something that happened, needing to be held back by several teammates.

The Guardian add that the FIFA delegated took down witness statements but decided that the match should continue.

Poland’s media officer and team manager has denied the ‘allegations of wrongdoing’:

“The English FA said there had been a racist remark made but Glik says that is completely not true, I know the players and they have not done that and nor would they.”

“We completely deny any allegations of wrongdoing.”

Hopefully the relevant authorities find a way to investigate what truly happened between Walker and Glik, which ultimately led to a massive scuffle, the footage shows that the pair were clearly at odds.

It’s a real shame to see yet another England match marred by racial controversy.