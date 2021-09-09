Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick the leaves that Declan Rice would be a superb signing from Premier League rivals West Ham.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and he certainly seems like he’d be a good fit for Man Utd and other top clubs as well after showing what he can do for club and country.

Chadwick has made it clear he’s a big fan of Rice’s qualities, both in terms of his ability and his mentality, saying he’d improve the Red Devils in that defensive midfield department.

It seems inevitable that Rice will earn a big move sooner or later, so when asked if he’d welcome him at United, Chadwick was very enthusiastic about the idea.

MORE: Gavin Williamson’s embarrassing Marcus Rashford blunder

“Without a doubt, he’d be a huge signing for Manchester United,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s a huge player for England now, and seems like a huge personality and a leader, a great person to have around the training ground.

“I’d be interested to see what his plans are. If he’s looking to move away from West Ham, where he’s a hugely popular cult figure, what’s right for him moving forward?

“Both him and Kalvin Phillips have shown for England that they’re two players who’d certainly improve United and do a good job for the team. It will be interesting to see what happens come the end of the season.

“I think United will definitely strengthen in that area of the pitch and I think the fact that Rice is a talented young English player he’d excite the crowd at Old Trafford. He’d definitely do that job that fans have been crying out for in terms of what we need from a holding midfield player.”

United fans would surely agree with this assessment, with doubts remaining over the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, who have both looked like weak links in the team so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strengthened in defence and attack this summer, so midfield should surely be a priority for upcoming transfer windows.