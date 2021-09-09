Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dons iconic Man United No.7 shirt as he steps out on to Old Trafford pitch after return

Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially ‘home’ in the eyes of Manchester United as the club have shared a clip of the all-time great walking out on to the Old Trafford pitch.

The Red Devils have captured the eyes of social media worldwide by posting a video that shows Ronaldo coming down the tunnel, stepping onto the Old Trafford pitch and then extending his arms out.

Of course, United went all out with the content as they made sure that the 36-year-old was sporting the iconic No.7 shirt that hasn’t carried the same special status since he left the club.

According to the Telegraph, the Manchester outfit have parted with an initial fee of £12.85m to bring Ronaldo back from Juventus, with a further £6.85m in potential add-ons also part of the deal.

See More: Ex-Red Devil names the Man Utd star who could benefit from being out of the spotlight this season

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham wish to tie key star down to two-year contract extension Poland ‘deny’ claims after England allege that Kyle Walker was racially abused by Kamil Glik as scuffle overshadowed first-half Ronald Koeman insists Luuk de Jong is ‘more dangerous’ than Neymar in this area as he talks up Barcelona loan signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t have asked the hierarchy for much more this summer as Ronaldo follows the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

After such high-profile transfers, the side will be expected to win their first bit of silverware since Solskjaer took charge over two-and-a-half-years ago.

Ronaldo has the relentless winning mentality – and still the world-class ability – needed to push a talented United squad over the humps that they’ve been stopped at in recent seasons.