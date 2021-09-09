Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly no closer to agreeing a new contract with the Blues as big clubs show an interest in a transfer swoop for the Germany international.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, and Chelsea would surely do well to keep hold of him after his strong performances and big role in the club’s Champions League success last term.

It’s also little surprise to see some big names taking a look at Rudiger, with 90min claiming that Paris Saint-Germain are among his suitors, while Tottenham remain admirers of his after trying and failing to sign him in the past.

Chelsea have other decent options at the back like Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, but losing Rudiger would undoubtedly be a blow, especially as they wouldn’t get a transfer fee for him.

It would be especially difficult to lose Rudiger to a Premier League rival like Spurs, but it seems likely that the former Roma man would have more tempting offers on the table.

Tottenham are not the side they were under Mauricio Pochettino and may not be able to offer Rudiger Champions League football, unlike PSG and other clubs mentioned in 90min’s report, such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.