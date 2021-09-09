Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a two-year contract extension, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Lloris has proven to be a remarkable bit of business for the north London outfit, the club recruited him in a deal worth up to £11.8m in the summer of 2012, per BBC Sport, and he’s been their No.1 ever since.

The club and country captain has made 376 appearances for Spurs, 301 of those coming in the Premier League as he’s established himself as one of the world’s top goalkeepers over the last decade.

Lloris’ contract with the club expires next summer, according to the Athletic, and there’s been no real indication in the media that a new deal is close as of yet.

With Spurs losing another long-serving star in Toby Alderweireld this summer, as well as the transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane, losing a player of Lloris’ importance would be a massive blow.

See More: Real Madrid star rejected Tottenham transfer, could now change position under Ancelotti

More Stories / Latest News Poland ‘deny’ claims after England allege that Kyle Walker was racially abused by Kamil Glik as scuffle overshadowed first-half Ronald Koeman insists Luuk de Jong is ‘more dangerous’ than Neymar in this area as he talks up Barcelona loan signing Thomas Partey one of four players that Arsenal have available again ahead of crucial Norwich tie

Despite the addition of Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta on an initial loan deal, which contains an obligation to buy should he make 20 appearances according to the Athletic, Lloris has remained the starter.

Lloris has played the entire 90 minutes of Spurs’ three Premier League matches to date as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has enjoyed a perfect start at the helm.

Spurs have kept clean sheets in their three top-flight ties to date, so it doesn’t look like Lloris needs to be switched out anytime soon.