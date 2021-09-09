Mikel Arteta can hand Takehiro Tomiyasu his debut for Arsenal against Norwich this weekend after the Japanese ace has had a work permit application approved, according to Chris Wheatley.

Football.London reporter Wheatley has shared that the 22-year-old is now available for the Gunners in their must-win tie against relegation candidates Norwich.

Tomiyasu arrives in north London after showing promise in Serie A with Bologna, the ace established himself as a talented young defender in 64 appearances for the Italian club.

The Guardian report that Arsenal spent €18m on Tomiyasu. The Gunners also splashed the cash on Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares this summer.

It will be interesting to see where Tomiyasu sees the majority of his action (if that even ends up the case) for Arsenal, the Japan international can feature at centre-back or right-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s work permit application has been approved. He’s available to play against Norwich on Saturday. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 9, 2021

Tomiyasu played predominantly at right-back during his first season with Bologna (19/20) before splitting his duties between full-back and centre-back in 2020/21.

The 6ft2 ace features at centre-back for the Japanese national team as well, helping them to a win over Asian rivals China in their final match of the September international break.

Arsenal clearly need help at the back after losing their opening three Premier League games of the season, leaving them sitting rock-bottom.

Tomiyasu could be a welcome change for Arteta at either right-back or centre-back against Norwich, the entire defensive line have been woeful for the Gunners so far this season.

He deserves a chance to establish himself as a starter ahead of the likes of Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Ben White in the middle or Cedric and Calum Chambers on the right flank.