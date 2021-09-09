Video: “It was the most difficult” – Lionel Messi comments on winning the Copa America ahead of first home match in Argentina

Argentina will face Bolivia to cap off their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but this will be its first home fixture since winning the Copa America this summer.

Ahead of their match against Bolivia at the Monumental, Lionel Messi spoke to ESPN Argentina. The 34-year-old touched on various topics, the first being winning the first international trophy of his career.

“It is a spectacular group. It emerged in the Copa América in 2019, but in 2015 and 2014, there was such a group. What happens is that many times what defines it is to win or miss,” Messi said.

Messi didn’t want to rank where this trophy goes in terms of silverware that he’s won at the club level, but the Argentine forward did say that it was one of the more difficult trophies to win, considering he lost in the final three times.

“It was the most difficult,” Messi said. “I went through many things, and I had to win very quickly at Barcelona; in the national team, it was blow after blow. They are all the same. But after so much suffering, lifting something was special.”