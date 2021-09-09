West Ham United fans will be delighted to hear that the club are still discussing a January deal for Jesse Lingard after missing out on their Manchester United hero in the summer, according to Football Insider.

A couple of days after it emerged that Lingard rejected a contract offer from the Red Devils, per BBC Sport, Football Insider claim that the Hammers will ‘maintain dialogue’ over a move for the star.

Football Insider report that a January move is a possibility for the Hammers, whilst it’s added that talks are expected to continue with the Lingard camp as they look to convince the attacker to return.

Lingard was phenomenal for the east London outfit during a loan spell in the second-half of last season, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Irons.

Football Insider reiterate that West Ham were unable to strike a deal for Lingard this summer due to United’s £30m valuation, as it’s added that the England international doesn’t wish to move down South.

See More: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dons iconic Man United No.7 shirt as he steps out on to Old Trafford pitch after return

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dons iconic Man United No.7 shirt as he steps out on to Old Trafford pitch after return Tottenham wish to tie key star down to two-year contract extension Poland ‘deny’ claims after England allege that Kyle Walker was racially abused by Kamil Glik as scuffle overshadowed first-half

Whilst Lingard will be part of a special Manchester United squad, following the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, crowned by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, he isn’t likely to play much.

Lingard, who will be 29 years old once the January transfer window opens, has only seen four minutes of action so far this season as part of a brief cameo off the bench in the draw against Southampton.

Football Insider hint that the Hammers are pretty open as they remain keen on Lingard as they’d consider a permanent move, a loan switch or loan deal that included a buy option.