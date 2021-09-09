David Moyes is plotting quite the shake-up to the West Ham starting eleven soon as Football Insider report that Alphonse Areola is to take the first-choice goalkeeper spot from Lukasz Fabianski.

Football Insider claim that the massive change will be made over the coming weeks, as it’s suggested that the plan was always for Areola to take over after a wait of around five to 10 matches.

Fabianski has been the Hammers’ No.1 ever since he joined from Swansea in the summer of 2018, with the Pole only missing for the club when he’s been injured, notably during the 19/20 season.

Football Insider report that David Moyes is looking to phase Areola into the starting lineup, it may not happen for the Premier League tie against Southampton but it is in the side’s plans.

Areola joined the east London outfit on a loan-to-buy deal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the stopper tasted Premier League action with Fulham last summer but has yet to feature for West Ham.

See More: West Ham expected to continue talks with Premier League star despite failed summer transfer

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea will return for target in January swoop if ace is available for €50m West Ham expected to continue talks with Premier League star despite failed summer transfer Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dons iconic Man United No.7 shirt as he steps out on to Old Trafford pitch after return

Fabianski has been solid for the club since he joined, but the ex-Poland international is now 36 years old.

Perhaps the Hammers want to have someone like Areola blooded in as soon as possible, potentially marking a safer transition at goalkeeper than drafting the Frenchman in were Fabianski’s abilities to wane rapidly anytime soon.

Areola only missed the very first and last matches of the Premier League season in his loan with Fulham last term, the 28-year-old certainly showed that he’s good enough to play in the English top-flight.

With Areola’s experience last season, as well as a track record at PSG and Real Madrid of being able to step in and perform at short notice or off the back of minimal action, he could hit the ground running.

It will be interesting to see when Moyes decides to hand the France international his debut for the Hammers, the upcoming cup ties against Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester United seem like the perfect opportunities to do that.