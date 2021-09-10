Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati has reportedly been offered to Manchester City by super agent Jorge Mendes, according to Sport.

The Spanish publication report that the 18-year-old’s high-profile agent is pressuring the club to renew Fati’s contract, amid disagreement between the parties regarding when the deal ends.

According to AS via El Larguero, the expiry date of Fati’s contract is at the centre of discussions between the starlet’s camp and the club.

Barcelona believe that they hold an option to extend Fati’s contract by two years, until 2024, but the academy graduate’s entourage do not feel that this clause is valid.

Fati broke into the Barcelona first-team during the 2019/20 season, contributing eight goals and an assist 33 appearances across all competitions.

The forward, who primarily features out wide but can operate in the middle, kicked on with a red-hot start to the 2020/21 campaign as he established himself as a key player for the side.

Unfortunately, despite chipping in with five goals and four assists in 10 appearances, Fati’s further ascension was halted by a knee injury.

Fati has been sidelined since last November, with the talent having to endure several setbacks as he’s looked to recover from an injury to his left knee.

Sport recently reported that the gifted attacker is expected to make his return against Granada in a La Liga tie on Monday September 20.

Considering that there is already enough focus surrounding Fati due to his imminent return from injury and inheriting the No.10 shirt from Messi, the last thing that Barcelona need is more transfer speculation.