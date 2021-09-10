Hector Bellerin has passionately reiterated that ‘football is not just money’ when questioned on the pay cut he took to facilitate a loan exit from Arsenal to Real Betis, the club of his family’s hearts.

The 26-year-old, who has joined Betis on a loan deal that does not include a permanent option per the Athletic, had fallen out of favour at Arsenal before earning the dream switch.

Mikel Arteta only handed his former teammate three appearances in the final 13 Premier League games of last season and he didn’t feature at all this term before sealing his exit.

Bellerin discussed what Betis means to himself and his family in an in-depth chat shared by ABC Sevilla, as the Barcelona academy graduate fulfils his father’s dream of representing the Andalusian outfit.

ABC Sevilla also noted the full-back’s entire comments as he made the ‘money’ admission, with Bellerin insisting that he wants to ‘play in teams where feeling is important and coming to Betis was the solution.’

Hector Bellerin on taking a pay cut to join Real Betis: "Football is not just money, sentiment is very important."

The move seemed emotional enough, considering that Bellerin has left the Gunners on loan after a decade at the club, but his comments on his feelings for Betis really make the move a special one.

It didn’t look like Bellerin would get a look in at Arsenal this season, ahead of Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, possibly Ainsley Maitland-Niles and now Takehiro Tomiyasu, so a loan seems a smart move.

The Spain international can instead hopefully play a key role for a club that mean everything to him, potentially helping them kick on under Manuel Pellegrini after a sixth-placed finish last term.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances over his 10 years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, as well as landing a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for his fine displays in the 2015/16 season.