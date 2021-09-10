Chelsea provide Romelu Lukaku injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Chelsea have provided a positive injury update on striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Lukaku, signed from Inter Milan over the summer transfer window, looks set to be Chelsea’s headline act this campaign.

The Belgian has already trampled over Arsenal, given Virgil Van Dijk a proper Premier League welcome back from injury and will be looking to fill his boots when Aston Villa come to town on Saturday evening.

However, as was reported by the London Evening Standard, Lukaku revealed that he was set to undergo a scan on his thigh, which casted some doubt over his availability to take on Villa.

“I’ll have a scan of my thigh first. I am struggling with a minor issue for a while. And then I will return to Chelsea.”

Chelsea fans will know all too well that it’s in fixtures like these that came the most toothless and frustrating performances last campaign. It’s for these games that Lukaku was brought in.

Thankfully for the Blues, it looks as though Thomas Tuchel is going to have the 28-year-old fit and available for selection.

The club reported via chelseafc.com that Lukaku was able to make it through a full training session yesterday without showing any signs of injury or discomfort.

That will come as a huge relief for anyone with any Chelsea affiliation. They’ll now be crossing their fingers that he can make the difference against Villa in Saturday’s 5:30pm kick-off.