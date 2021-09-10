Chelsea working on contract extension for world-class midfielder with current deal set to expire in 2023

Chelsea are reportedly working on extending the contract of midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Kante, who is arguably the best midfielder on the planet, is out of contract in the summer of 2023, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

While there is nothing to indicate he would like to leave, Chelsea will be keenly aware that allowing a player to run their contract down can create problems.

As of next summer, Kante will have just 12 months left on his deal and would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties as of January 2023.

That’s a situation that Chelsea will not want to be facing, with the London Evening Standard reporting that work is underway to ensure it doesn’t get to that stage.

MORE: Chelsea forward’s Bayern Munich escape route could be blocked by wage demands

Their report claims that Chelsea are working on a new contract for Kante, the specifics of which are not mentioned, but its good news nonetheless for Blues fans.

The London Evening Standard, also mention Chelsea’s interest in West Ham United’s Declan Rice and AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

With Saul Niguez having been drafted in from Atletico Madrid, you imagine further strengthening in midfield will only be required if Kante were NOT to sign a new deal.

Of course, until the day he’s pictured signing along the dotted line, Chelsea fans will have their anxieties, but there’s nothing to suggest Kante wants out – at least not yet.