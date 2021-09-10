Thomas Tuchel is ‘sure’ that Chelsea will have the opportunity to start Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner together for the Blues, insisting that the duo can be a ‘good fit together’.

The Chelsea manager was asked whether he could see Werner lining up alongside Lukaku in the lineup, with the journalist asking whether the summer signing can ‘complement’ the German’s game.

Tuchel is certainly sold on the prospect of the big-money forwards starting up top together when the situation calls for it, which could be slightly difficult to arrange given the side’s current formation.

Chelsea sit in a 3-4-2-1 system under Tuchel, so the only way that Werner and Lukaku could start together in this formation would be if Werner featured as one of the two inside forwards.

The Blues forward enjoyed an identically dominant international break, with Werner and Lukaku both contributing three goals and an assist each for Germany and Belgium respectively.

Werner has been dropped from the starting lineup since Lukaku returned to the club, but Tuchel has called on his compatriot to find the ‘rhythm, confidence and joy’ needed to get back into the team.

See More: Chelsea working on contract extension for world-class midfielder with current deal set to expire in 2023

Tuchel is ‘sure’ that opportunities will come for Lukaku and Werner to line up together:

“Absolutely yes to all your questions. I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them.”

“I think we did already – play with double strikers, and Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together.”

“Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference up front if he plays alone or as a double striker, a tall and physical player.”

“The most important thing is that he (Timo) finds his rhythm, find his confidence, finds his joy and makes his point and makes his way into the team.”

“The players are in charge, to take their position, to fight for their position and once they have it to not give it away. That’s where we are. We are very happy that he scored, we are very happy that he played.”

“From here on we go. We have, like I said, a squad where we are not too many players but we have players with high quality and high ambition and Timo is clearly a guy that we count on and it is absolutely necessary that we have him on a high level and he can be decisive for us.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘We should all earn less’ – Passionate plea from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on fixtures and the ‘magnificent’ 3pm blackout in England ‘You were confused, I wasn’t’ – Solskjaer clarifies comments before Man United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo Spurs star wants to win back spot in the team after summer transfer request

The pair certainly have the potential to be a dangerous partnership, if Tuchel can find a way and the scenarios to start both, as he touched on the impact Werner could make next to someone like Lukaku.

Werner has the lightning-fast pace and drive to flourish next to a ‘reference up front’ like Lukaku, just imagine the one-twos the pair could play around defences.

After a tense debut season, 25-year-old Werner has built some much-needed momentum whilst away with Germany that at least warrants him a chance to lead the line with Lukaku, instead of playing a substitute role to freshen up the Blues’ attack late on in matches.