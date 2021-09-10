Manchester United midfielder Fred has praised the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo following the superstar’s return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is preparing to make his United debut this weekend with the Reds welcoming Newcastle United on Saturday.

And ahead of that game, the Portuguese superstar has linked up with his United teammates for the first time to prepare for the game, joining in with sessions earlier this week following an early return from international duty.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo has already impressed his new teammates, arriving as a serial winner and as the highest goalscorer in football history.

Specifically, it was midfielder Fred who was left impressed by the veteran forward on this occasion.

“It’s so good training with Cristiano, he is a very good guy, the best player you know about,” he told the United Daily podcast.

“We are so happy to have Cristiano here with us, and I hope he can bring us titles.”

“He is an amazing player, you know the difference when you look at him.

“With the ball, without the ball, he works a lot and it’s so good for us. We are so happy to have Cristiano here.

“We know who Cristiano Ronaldo is because he likes to win, he pushes everyone, so you need to be at your best to get with him.

“It’s so good for us because he pushes everyone, we can win every game, so it’s so important.”

Interestingly, Fred doesn’t know if he will be able to participate in Ronaldo’s debut this weekend due to the storm surrounding Brazilian players.

The Brazilian FA invoked the five-day ruling against Premier League clubs who did not release their Brazilian players for the recent international break, and that means players like Fred are ineligible to play from five days, starting today.

Though, the Premier League are in talks with authorities in a bid to clear the Brazilian players in time to play this weekend.