(Video) Leicester City striker Patson Daka scores unbelievable bicycle kick in training

Patson Daka – take a bow. The Leicester City forward has scored an absolutely stunning goal in training.

Daka attracted attention after netting 27 goals in 28 league appearances for Austrian Bundesliga outfit RB Salzburg.

It was Leicester City who were successful in their attempts to get him through the door, paying £22m to get the deal done, as was reported by the BBC.

Foxes fans are having to remain patient to see Daka in full flow, but once he gets going, something tells us he’s going to have a serious impact on the Premier League.

Have a look at this quite remarkable goal he netted in Leicester City training.

Check out this ?????? ??????????? goal in training from @PatsonDaka20 ? pic.twitter.com/opxoZAK2Mk — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 10, 2021

The issue from Daka’s perspective is the competition, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho both good value for minutes in Brendan Rodgers’ attack.

However, he would have been well aware of the situation prior to agreeing the move to the King Power Stadium – he would have backed himself.

Daka is clearly immensely talented in front of goal and he’ll get the opportunity to prove it as the season progresses.

In the meantime, all he can do is hone his skills on the training ground in anticipation of chances to impress on the field of play.