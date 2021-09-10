Christian Eriksen to undergo pivotal medical tests ahead of potential return to football

Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to undergo pivotal medical tests which will likely determine his footballing future.

You will not need reminding of the ghastly scenes we saw during Euro 2020, with Eriksen having collapsed on the field of play after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s tournament opener.

Eriksen was fortunate enough to have been tended to by medical professionals within seconds of his collapse, with his life being saved by the fast and effective action taken by his teammates and doctors.

We are now in a position where we can cross our fingers over the possibility of Eriksen returning to play football, which nobody would have thought possible in the immediate wake of his cardiac arrest.

As is reported by the Daily Star, Eriksen is pencilled in for tests next month which will determine the plausibility of the former Tottenham midfielder returning to action for current employers Inter Milan.

As things stand, Eriksen would not be able to play in Italy, with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator [ICD] fitted in his chest outlawed in the rules of Italian football.

What needs to be determined is whether it is at all possible for Eriksen to remove the ICD and play for Inter, or if he needs to move elsewhere to continue his career.

Either way – this all seems like positive news.