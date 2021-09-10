Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled for game time with England recently due to heavy competition at right-back between Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

And during the latest international break, England boss Gareth Southgate tried to make sure Alexander-Arnold featured by wedging him into the midfield during a 4-0 win over Andorra.

On the back of that, Liverpool boss Klopp, who has got the best out of Alexander-Arnold so far in the 22-year-old’s career, was asked whether he might play the right-back in midfield.

But the German boss questioned the notion, apparently disagreeing with Southgate’s decision during the international break.

“If you watch our games, Trent’s position already changed when possible,” Klopp said in his latest press conference.

“[There is] No need to make him a midfielder now. A shame we talk about this in 2021, good players play everywhere, Trent plays right-wing, everywhere. He can play midfield. More a 6 than 8.

“But why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I struggle to understand how you can think that?

“Some people think he could be more influential in midfield. How is it possible to be more influential than Trent Alexander-Arnold? We use him as good as we can.”

Klopp is right in that Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly at his best when playing at right-back, but in Southgate’s defence, there are few options when it comes to England.

With the likes of Walker, James and Trippier playing so well, Alexander-Arnold faces being regularly left out, and aware that the Liverpool star is far too good to face such a fate, Southgate is trying to find other ways where he can include him in his plans.

Midfield may or may not be the answer, but the trial benefits Alexander-Arnold given it’s a lot better than being left out and seen solely as a right-back when that position is so crowded.