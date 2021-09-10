Leeds United made summer approach to sign Liverpool midfielder on loan

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Leeds United reportedly made an ambitious move to try and sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on loan.

Jones is just 20-years-old, but made 24 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men last campaign.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed over the summer at the end of his contract, you imagine the academy product will have an even more considerable role to play going forward.

However, Jones will NOT be starting week-in, week-out for Liverpool this season, with the club having been approached by Leeds over a loan that probably would’ve afforded him more opportunities.

That’s according to Goal, who report that Victor Orta, Leeds’ sporting director, made a personal approach to Liverpool in hope of striking a deal to take Jones on loan.

Leeds United reportedly made an approach for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

MORE: Liverpool and Barcelona set to miss out with AS Roma star closing in on contract extension

More Stories / Latest News
Ray Parlour explains why he and Arsenal fans got it wrong over Arsene Wenger
Wayne Rooney makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim amid Manchester United return
Jurgen Klopp’s lengthy rant on situation surrounding Brazilian players in full as Liverpool wait on decision

Liverpool, though, were not willing to entertain the idea of letting go of Jones.

While he has an uphill task to force his way into the Liverpool starting XI, it’s not an impossible one.

Jones has the faith of his manager and the talent to prove his worth to the team. That’s a combination which could see him increase in prevalence further down the line.

He’s going to have to remain patient for his opportunities, but when they come, you can count on him to grab them with both hands.

That’s likely why Liverpool did not want him to leave.

More Stories Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.