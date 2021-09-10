Liverpool and Manchester City want Bayern Munich star who is keen on Premier League transfer

Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to a report published by French outlet Le10sport.

Coman has earned much acclaim for his tidy dribbling skills and creative spark that he provides from wide areas on the pitch.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus winger previously looked as though he had the potential to reach the world-class bracket, but has so far fallen short.

At 25-years-old, Coman is not guaranteed a start in the Bayern Munich team, which must be a considerable frustration for a player of his ability.

The prospect of him leaving the Allianz Arena now appears to be becoming increasing real, with Le10sport providing an update on the situation.

MORE: Liverpool identify Premier League star as potential Sadio Mane replacement

The report claims that Coman, who is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2023, has his heart set on a transfer to the Premier League.

Le10sport’s belief is that both Liverpool and Manchester City would be interested in signing him, were the Frenchman to become available.

As of next summer, Coman will have just 12 months left to run on his Bayern deal, which could force the German champions into cashing-in.

Liverpool and Man City would be naive to think they could get him on the cheap, but the asking price ought to be decreased by his precarious contract situation.

This is one to watch…