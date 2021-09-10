Liverpool and Barcelona set to miss out with AS Roma star closing in on contract extension

Reported Liverpool target Lorenzo Pellegrini looks set to commit his future to AS Roma by signing a new contract.

Pellegrini was one player linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window rumour mill.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, mentioned both Barcelona and Liverpool as admirers of Pellegrini, while Todo Fichajes suggested that the player had agreed personal terms with the Reds.

Ultimately, no move materialised over the summer, with Pellegrini sticking around in Rome to work under the wing of new manager Jose Mourinho.

Pellegrini has already netted three goals in four appearances under The Special One. It looks as though that’s a relationship he’s keen to continue.

MORE: Liverpool and Manchester City want Bayern Munich star who is keen on Premier League transfer

According to Sky Italy, Pellegrini and AS Roma are working on an extension to his contract, with both sides hoping to find an agreement.

The report notes that Pellegrini has less than 12 months remaining on his deal AND has a release clause of just €30m [£25.6m].

That release clause will be gone after an extension is signed, as per Sky Italy, with Pellegrini’s actual market value significantly higher.

Liverpool, Barcelona or any other interested party don’t appear to have much chance of signing the Italy international.

All signs point to him renewing his contract with AS Roma.