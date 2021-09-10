Liverpool identify Premier League star as potential Sadio Mane replacement

Liverpool have reportedly identified Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as the natural heir to Sadio Mane.

Mane has been one of the best wingers on the planet for a number of seasons, but is all too frequently dropping below his usual standards as of late.

While Jurgen Klopp will fancy his chances of getting the Senegalese attacker back to his best, Liverpool appear to be preparing contingency plans.

According to a report published by Fichajes, Leicester City wide-man Harvey Barnes is attracting attention from Liverpool as a potential Mane replacement.

Barnes netted nine goals and provided four assists in 25 Premier League appearances last time around, in a season blighted by injury problems.

The 23-year-old has all the makings of a future star, with Fichajes’ belief that Liverpool hold an interest in buying the former West Brom loanee.

The report does note that Barnes is under contract to Leicester until 2025, with the Foxes thought to be unwilling to part ways with the player.

As a result, if Liverpool are serious about signing the Englishman, they may well have to break the bank in order to strike a deal.

FSG’s reluctance to provide Klopp with the funds he desires in the transfer market has been well-documented. It remains to be seen if that’ll change with Barnes.