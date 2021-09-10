Manchester City have been linked with a surprise move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric by El Nacional.

Modric is a player who need absolutely no introduction. One of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Tottenham, the Croatian has gone onto establish himself as one of the finest midfielders of all-time.

His 2018 Ballon D’Or win is testament to that, with Modric the first player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to have won the accolade since Kaka did way back in 2007.

The 36-year-old is a player of real pedigree, but you wouldn’t have expected to see him being linked with a move from Real Madrid to Manchester City at the grand old age of 36.

Yet, El Nacional suggest that Modric could be the solution that Pep Guardiola has been hunting in the middle of the park. The Premier League champions are thought to be willing to offer him a contract.

The structure, so claims the report, would be an initial deal with Man City, with the view to Modric signing for City Football Group affiliate club New York City further down the line.

It remains to be seen whether Modric would be willing to take on such an ambitious challenge at this late stage in his career. What we do know for certain is that he still has plenty left in the tank.