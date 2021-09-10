Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy will spend the rest of the year behind bars, according to the Telegraph, as a trial date has been set for charges of rape and sexual assault against the 27-year-old.

The Telegraph report that Mendy is charged with three counts of rape that allegedly took place during a party at his mansion on October 11 of last year.

It’s added that the left-back has also been charged with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, in an incident that apparently took place in August of 2021, per the Independent.

Mendy is also facing a charge of sexual assault, with the Telegraph reporting that this alleged incident also took place during a party at his mansion, but on January 2.

BBC News add that Mendy was refused bail last month and that the World Cup winner is currently on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

See More: Benjamin Mendy has jail ‘meltdown’ after Man City star misunderstood he wouldn’t be in ‘VIP’ wing

More Stories / Latest News ‘Football is not just money’ – Arsenal star on taking pay cut to secure loan exit Thomas Tuchel dismisses Romelu Lukaku worry as he confirms two injuries for Chelsea ahead of Aston Villa tie Solskjaer and Southgate agreement leaves Man United star a doubt for England in October international break

Mendy played in the first two matches of the season for Pep Guardiola’s side, featuring to the entire 90 minutes in the Community Shield defeat to Leicester and then Premier League loss to Tottenham.

The Telegraph report that Mendy was first arrested in relation to some of the alleged offences last November, but was bailed out by the police.

The Telegraph also add that a hearing will take place on November 15, as Mendy’s lawyers will file an application to dismiss the charges on that date.

Mendy joined City in the summer of 2017 in a big-money move from Monaco, the France international has only made 75 appearances for the club as he’s struggled with injuries and spent time out of favour on occasion.