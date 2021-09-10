Report: Real Madrid eyes Peñarol starlet who draws comparisons to Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid continues to scour the international market in search of young talent. This summer, they landed Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais, but with an older roster, the Spanish club wants to continue injecting some youth into the squad.

According to AS, one player that has attracted the keen interest of Los Blancos is Agustín Álvarez, who has the potential to be the next Edinson Cavani.

Last weekend, the 20-year-old center forward scored on his debut for Uruguay against Bolivia, netting Oscar Tabárez’s side’s third goal in the 4-2 victory. Debuting with a goal for La Celeste doesn’t go unnoticed by anyone, particularly the eyes representing Real Madrid.

Martínez has spent his entire footballing life at Club Atlético Peñarol, working his way up through the youth system, where he amassed 113 goals in 170 games.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the forward’s second season with the senior side, where he’s has scored 27 goals in 56 games across all competitions since making his debut in February 2020. Last year, Martínez signed a contract extension with Peñarol until 2024, including a $20-million termination clause.