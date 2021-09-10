(Video) Declan Rice has Chelsea shirt dangled in front of him as fan says ‘you know where to go’

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was seemingly unfazed by a fan dangling a Chelsea shirt in his direction.

Rice began his career at Chelsea’s academy, forming a close bond with Blues postboy Mason Mount. The pair remain best friends to this day and can frequently be seen frolicking around together on social media.

As was reported by the London Evening Standard on Friday morning, Rice is a long-term target for Chelsea, who could be keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, were the opportunity to present itself.

Amid reports by the Telegraph that Rice has rejected multiple West Ham contract offers as he chooses to keep his options open, you could be forgiven for thinking a return to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards.

Whether Rice is prepared to go back to SW6 is unclear at this point, with the 22-year-old having shown no reaction at all after having a Chelsea shirt dangled in front of him, with a fan heard saying “you know where to go.”

Nothing to see here but Declan Rice walking away from the Chelsea shirt. pic.twitter.com/BNQ0JJQyTD — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) September 10, 2021

Rice will be well aware of how it would be perceived by West Ham fans and the media if he were seen signing a Chelsea shirt or even entertaining the idea of leaving West Ham for Chelsea.

There’s only so many conclusions that can be drawn from such a short clip. You’d have to be a fly on the wall during one of his and Mount’s meet-ups to learn what he actually wants…