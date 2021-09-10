Mason Greenwood is a doubt to make the England squad for the October international break, owing to an agreement between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail report that Southgate and Solskjaer met for talks at Manchester United’s training ground just three days before the 19-year-old was left out of the Three Lions’ squad for the September break.

Greenwood was not called up to feature in the trio of World Cup qualifiers despite enjoying an exceptional start to the season, scoring in each of his three Premier League encounters so far.

The Mail claim that Greenwood’s club and country managers are on the same page as they intend to nurture his international career, which could prove to be a wise move for all parties involved.

The Manchester United academy graduate first broke into the senior England squad when international football returned last September, but the Mail reiterate that he was banished alongside Phil Foden after the Northern sensations snuck two women into the team hotel.

Greenwood is clearly showing that he has the ability to contribute for the Three Lions, but it seems that the desire from both of his managers is to proceed carefully when it comes to England duty for now.

That leaves the both-footed phenom a doubt to make the squad for the qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary in October, with a potential omission possibly creating even more uproar in the media if he continues his fine start to the season.

Leaving Greenwood out of the England picture, for the time being at least, could be a smart move, the Three Lions are hardly in any real danger of failing to qualify.

Perhaps it’s best for him to focus on his football with United for now.