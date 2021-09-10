In the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Edinson Cavani after he handed the No.7 shirt to the returning Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club’s official website have shared the comments from the boss, which have seen Solskjaer brand Cavani ‘remarkable’ for agreeing to pass on the shirt back to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo rose to superstardom when he donned the number 7 for the Red Devils in his six-year spell with the club between 2003 and 2009, but it didn’t carry the same special feeling after he left the club.

Michael Owen wore it during his time with United towards the end of his career, before it was briefly held by Memphis Depay, who endured a tough time at the club but has grown to be world-class since.

Angel Di Maria then donned the number that was made iconic by the likes of Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and George Best, but the Argentine left Manchester after just one year.

The recent curse of the No.7 shirt at United didn’t stop there, in fact it got worse, Alexis Sanchez then sported the number, but his time at the club was a disaster.

Solskjaer loved the fact that Cavani showed Ronaldo ‘respect’ with the gesture, as he also reminded that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed it the ‘other way’ as he hailed the duo as ‘top professionals’.

Solskjaer loves the fact that Ronaldo and Cavani ‘respect’ each other:

“Edinson has been remarkable, Cristiano spoke with Edinson and they spoke to each other.”

“And to pass on his shirt just shows the respect he’s got for Cristiano, but also Cristiano speaking to Edinson shows the respect the other way. Two top, top professionals and players.”

Cavani has hardly lost out on anything either, the sale of Dan James means that El Matador has been able to take up the No.21 shirt, which he’s worn for the majority of his 123 caps for Uruguay.

Since Ronaldo departed for Real Madrid, it’s fair to state that the only players wearing the No.7 that have proved to be reliable for the club are Cavani and Antonio Valencia.