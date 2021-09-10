Tanguy Ndombele now wishes to fight for a spot back in the Tottenham Hotspur team after asking to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

The Standard report that Ndombele has now spoken to new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici, with the ace aware that he needs to put in hard work to get his spot back.

Nuno didn’t mess about as he cast the central midfielder away after he expressed a desire to leave, Ndombele has not been in the matchday squad for any of the side’s five matches so far this season.

The north London outfit made Ndombele their record signing when they recruited him for an initial fee of £53.8m in the summer of 2019, per BBC Sport, in a deal that could be worth £62.8m with add-ons.

Ndombele endured a difficult debut season at the club, being left out by Jose Mourinho at times and suffering from injuries as he started 17 of his 29 appearances for the club.

The France international looked rejuvenated last season though, scoring six goals and contributing four assists as he started 35 of his 46 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.

It’s bizarre to see that Ndombele essentially threw away all of last year’s good work with demands to leave this summer, which saw him unsurprisingly cast away from the team by Nuno.

The Standard report that Ndombele is looking to make his first appearance of the season in the next week, and his turnaround may have come at an ideal time.

Whilst the talented former Lyon star will be a long shot to return for the Premier League tie against Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Europa Conference League clash against Rennes may be perfect.

It’s reiterated that Spurs are without midfielders Oliver Skipp, with the ace injured whilst away with the England Under-21s and Giovani Lo Celso, who is on a training camp in Croatia.

Playing against a side from his homeland in Rennes, in arguably what should be Spurs’ least important competition this season, seems like the best route back into the lineup for Ndombele right now.