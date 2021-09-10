Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has responded to the club statement over summer spending.

On the back of the summer transfer window, Newcastle released a statement defending its spending policy.

The Magpies did spend big to land prime summer target Joe Willock, but they did not spent any more on any other signings.

And that led to more criticism from supporters towards owner Mike Ashley, who has not exactly ploughed his earnings into the Magpies since taking over.

The statement, which was anonymously posted to the club website, claimed the club is committed to operating in a ‘sustainable manner’ and that it would spend what it has.

But Magpies boss Bruce admits he wanted more signings in order to kick on from last season when he steered Newcastle away from the drop relatively comfortably.

He said in a press conference: “I think I made it pretty clear I would like to bring a couple in. That wasn’t possible. So I have to get on with it and that’s the top and bottom of it.

“My job is to keep improving. We should never be satisfied, I would like to have brought a couple of players in. That wasn’t possible.

“I understood it, the statement that came out. The policy is what it is.”